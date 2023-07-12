Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea’s Apparent Ballistic Missile Likely Falls

11:29 JST, July 12, 2023

A projectile believed to be a ballistic missile fired by North Korea likely fell into somewhere, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

