- DEFENSE & SECURITY
(Update 2) Ballistic Missile Fired by North Korea, Expected to Fall over Sea of Japan
10:13 JST, July 12, 2023 (updated at 10:50 JST)
North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile eastward from inland North Korea at 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Defense Ministry.
The missile is still in flight and is expected to fall over the Sea of Japan at around 11:13 am. The point of impact is expected to be outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), approximately 550 kilometers east of the Korean Peninsula.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant officials to do their best to gather and analyze information and provide the public with prompt and accurate facts. He also directed them to thoroughly check the safety of aircraft and ships, and to take all possible measures to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances.
