Japan, Pakistan Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Tokyo

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, left, and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi shake hands at Iikura Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Monday in Tokyo and agreed to accelerate moves for Japan to accept more workers from Pakistan under the specified skilled worker program.

During a joint press conference after the meeting, Hayashi said preparations were close to completion on bilateral talks aimed at establishing proficiency exams for the program in Pakistan. Bhutto, meanwhile, emphasized Pakistan’s willingness to dispatch young workers to Japan.

Later in the day, Bhutto met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office, where they confirmed the intention of their respective countries to work together on maintaining and reinforcing the international order.