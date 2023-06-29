- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan, U.S. Hold ‘Extended Deterrence Dialogue’
17:35 JST, June 29, 2023
WASHINGTON — The U.S. and Japanese governments held an “extended deterrence dialogue” to exchange views on cooperative measures to strengthen extended deterrence, including the nuclear umbrella, and on U.S. military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, in Missouri on Monday and Tuesday.
Diplomatic and defense officials of both countries met at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
The U.S. side conveyed its intention to visibly deploy strategic weapons around Japan. The United States and South Korea have agreed on the periodic deployment of strategic nuclear submarines to South Korea, and it is believed that Japan and the United States discussed cooperation regarding extended deterrence among the three countries.
Participants in the dialogue saw a B-2 strategic bomber and the launch control center of the decommissioned Minuteman II, an intercontinental ballistic missile. The bilateral dialogue has been held regularly since 2010.
