Chinese Research Vessel Spotted Near Japan Waters Off Senkakus

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that a Chinese survey vessel had been detected in the waters near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. There was no intrusion into Japanese territorial waters.

According to the ministry, the vessel was heading southeast around 80 kilometers west of Uotsuri Island of the Senkaku Islands around 3 p.m. on Monday. Then, the vessel went southwest in the contiguous zone between Yonaguni Island and Iriomote Island about 22 kilometers off Japanese territorial waters on Tuesday.