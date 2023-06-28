- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Chinese Research Vessel Spotted Near Japan Waters Off Senkakus
14:43 JST, June 28, 2023
The Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that a Chinese survey vessel had been detected in the waters near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. There was no intrusion into Japanese territorial waters.
According to the ministry, the vessel was heading southeast around 80 kilometers west of Uotsuri Island of the Senkaku Islands around 3 p.m. on Monday. Then, the vessel went southwest in the contiguous zone between Yonaguni Island and Iriomote Island about 22 kilometers off Japanese territorial waters on Tuesday.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
-
Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
-
Macron Opposes NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Tokyo
-
Japan Seeks to Export Used F-15 Jet Engines to Indonesia
-
Japan Gives SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Constellation Trial Run
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status