Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

Missing SDF Member with Rifle in Sapporo Found by Police

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Defense Ministry head office is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 14, 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:00 JST, June 28, 2023

SAPPORO – A Self-Defense Forces member who went missing with a rifle in Sapporo on Tuesday night was found on Wednesday morning, it was learned.

The member went missing from the Nishioka Firing Range of Camp Makomanai in Sapporo.

The Hokkaido prefectural police and other authorities found the member while searching for them. It is believed that the rifle was not loaded with live ammunition.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING