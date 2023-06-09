- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Two Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus
12:19 JST, June 9, 2023
Two China Coast Guard vessels successively entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday for the first time since May 24, the Japan Coast Guard said.
According to the JCG’s 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the two vessels entered waters off Minami-Kojima Island in the Senkaku Islands shortly after 11:50 a.m. Thursday.
The JCG dispatched its patrol boats to urge the Chinese vessels to leave the territorial waters. The Japanese government lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels on Thursday.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents