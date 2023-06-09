Two Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Two China Coast Guard vessels successively entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday for the first time since May 24, the Japan Coast Guard said.

According to the JCG’s 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the two vessels entered waters off Minami-Kojima Island in the Senkaku Islands shortly after 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

The JCG dispatched its patrol boats to urge the Chinese vessels to leave the territorial waters. The Japanese government lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels on Thursday.