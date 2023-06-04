- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan’s Defense Minister Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine
15:19 JST, June 4, 2023
SINGAPORE — Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada pledged Japan’s continued support for Ukraine during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in Singapore on Sunday.
It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two ministers.
“With a strong sense of urgency that today’s Ukraine could be tomorrow’s East Asia, we will unite with the international community and respond with firm resolve,” Hamada said, with China’s increasing military pressure on Taiwan in mind.
The Japanese government has provided Ukraine with about 100 Self-Defense Forces vehicles, including trucks, as well as bulletproof vests and other items.
Reznikov expressed his gratitude and said he was confident that Japan’s support would be beneficial to Ukraine.
