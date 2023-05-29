- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan Destroyer Arrives in S. Korea with Rising Sun Flag
17:12 JST, May 29, 2023
SEOUL (Jiji Press) — A Japanese destroyer arrived at Busan Port in southeastern South Korea on Monday while flying the Rising Sun flag, South Korean government officials said.
The previous administration of then South Korean President Moon Jae-in had requested that Japan’s Self-Defense Forces not fly the flag, which it saw as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.
The current administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol, however, adhered to international customary practices.
A spokesperson at South Korea’s National Defense Ministry said at a press conference Thursday that when a foreign warship makes a port call, it usually raises its national flag and ensign.
