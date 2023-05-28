Japan’s GSDF Holds Live-Fire Drill

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tanks participate in a Ground Self-Defense Force exercise at the Higashi Fuji Maneuver Area in Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday.

The Ground Self-Defense Force held one of its largest live-fire exercises on Saturday in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The exercise at the Higashi Fuji Maneuver Area envisioned the retaking of a position on a remote island occupied by an enemy. About 3,400 personnel participated in the drill, which was called the Fuji Firepower Review.

Around 4,200 people, including students of the GSDF’s Fuji School and the National Defense Academy, observed the drill. About 57 tons of ammunition worth about ¥1.07 billion were used.

The exercises had attracted a large public audience before the COVID-19 pandemic, but from this year’s exercise, the 65th annual event of its kind, the GSDF decided to stop inviting the public to focus on educating and training personnel. This year’s exercise was broadcast online.