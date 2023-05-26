Japan Adopts Additional Sanctions against Russia

Reuters file photo

Plastic letters arranged to read “Sanctions” and solider toys are placed in front of Russia’s flag colors in this illustration taken in February 2022.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government Friday adopted additional sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The fresh sanctions, approved at a Cabinet meeting, include a ban on the provision of construction and engineering services to Russia.

The government also decided to freeze the assets of 17 individuals, including military personnel, and 78 organizations of Russia, as well as seven individuals of eastern and southern Ukraine involved in Russia’s purported incorporation of the regions.

Furthermore, Japan will add 80 more Russian organizations, including military-related companies, to the list of entities subject to its export ban and expand the scope of embargoed goods.

Japan announced these additional sanctions at the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Hiroshima that ended Sunday.

“We’ll continue working with our G7 partners and the international community at large to improve the situation,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.