Kishida Promises Ukraine 100 SDF vehicles, 30,000 Rations, Reaffirms Support

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shakes hand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their meeting on Sunday afternoon in Naka Ward, Hiroshima.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday that Japan would provide Ukraine with 100 Self-Defense Forces vehicles and about 30,000 emergency rations, which are eaten during the SDF’s training and disaster relief missions.

During his meeting with the president in Hiroshima, Kishida also affirmed that Group of Seven countries would support Ukraine in various ways.

Zelenskyy visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum with the prime minister and said he reaffirmed the enormity of the damage caused by nuclear weapons.

During the meeting, Kishida’s visit to Ukraine in March come up in conversation. Kishida said, “We renewed our pledge to work together to restore peace to the beautiful land,” to which Zelenskyy responded that he would never forget Japan’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.