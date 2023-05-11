- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japanese Foreign Minister Protests Chinese Ambassador’s Remarks on Japan, Taiwan
15:20 JST, May 11, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday strongly protested remarks made about the Taiwan situation by the Chinese Ambassador to Japan.
“[The comments] were extremely inappropriate,” Hayashi said during a meeting of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs. The protest was made through diplomatic channels.
At a press conference on April 28, the ambassador, Wu Jianghao, criticized concerns that an emergency situation in Taiwan would also affect Japan, saying, “Members of the Japanese public will be guided into flames.”
“Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important not only for Japan’s security, but also for the stability of the international community,” Hayashi said, urging a peaceful solution to the issue.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support