Japan Begins to Evacuate Nationals from Sudan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Air Self-Defense Force C-130 transport plane takes off for Djibouti from Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture on Friday.

Evacuation of Japanese nationals in Sudan has begun by moving some of the about 60 Japanese from Khartoum to another city by land, according to sources.

Japan has been coordinating its plan to dispatch Air Self-Defense Force aircraft from Djibouti to the city in question and flying the Japanese out from the northeast African country.

The Sudanese national military and a rivalry paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had agreed to a three-day ceasefire that began Friday.

“We are carefully responding to the matter while closely monitoring the situation in the area,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Monday. “We will do our utmost to ensure the safety and evacuation of Japanese nationals in close cooperation with the relevant countries.”

The government is preparing the evacuation while monitoring the situation regarding the ceasefire and working to immediately transport the Japanese to Djibouti or other countries.

According to the Defense Ministry, the evacuation activities are being carried out by a unit of about 370 personnel from the ASDF and Ground Self-Defense Force.

Djibouti is home to the Self-Defense Forces’ facility for anti-piracy operations. Three ASDF aircraft — C-130 and C-2 transport planes and the KC-767 aerial refueling tanker — have arrived in Djibouti.