Japanese Residents Begin Moving from Khartoum in Preparation for Evacuation from Sudan

Reuters file photo

Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. April 22, 2023.

Some of the about 60 Japanese residents in Sudan have begun making their way to another city after leaving the capital, it has been learned.

The government is coordinating the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces aircraft, which will arrive from neighboring Djibouti to evacuate Japanese citizens and others from the undisclosed city’s airport.