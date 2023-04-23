Planes Arrive in Djibouti for Possible Evacuation of Japanese Nationals from Sudan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Air Self-Defense Force C-130 transport plane leaves Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture for Djibouti on Friday.

Air Self-Defense Force aircraft arrived in Djibouti before dawn on Sunday morning for the possible evacuation of Japanese nationals from Sudan, the Defense Ministry announced the same day in Tokyo.

The three aircraft are the ASDF’s C-130 and C-2 transport planes and the KC-767 aerial refueling tanker that can also be used for transport.

The ASDF will keep the planes on standby in Djibouti while closely monitoring the situation in the nearby northeastern African country of Sudan where fighting has escalated.

If the situation allows, the ASDF will dispatch the aircraft to an airport in Sudan for evacuation operations.