- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan Dispatches 2 ASDF Transport Aircraft to Djibouti to Evacuate Japanese from Sudan
14:03 JST, April 22, 2023
The Defense Ministry announced Saturday that two Air Self-Defense Force aircraft had departed for Djibouti between late Friday and early Saturday to prepare for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Sudan.
The C-2 transport plane and KC-767 aerial refueling tanker/transport plane were sent with the aim of potentially rescuing the Japanese nationals from the northeast African country, where fighting continues to escalate.
On Friday, an ASDF C-130 transport plane left Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture.
The Self-Defense Forces will put the three planes on standby in Djibouti and judge whether to dispatch them to an airport in Sudan, while carefully monitoring the ongoing conflict.
