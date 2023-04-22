Japan Dispatches 2 ASDF Transport Aircraft to Djibouti to Evacuate Japanese from Sudan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A C-2 transport plane

The Defense Ministry announced Saturday that two Air Self-Defense Force aircraft had departed for Djibouti between late Friday and early Saturday to prepare for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Sudan.

The C-2 transport plane and KC-767 aerial refueling tanker/transport plane were sent with the aim of potentially rescuing the Japanese nationals from the northeast African country, where fighting continues to escalate.

On Friday, an ASDF C-130 transport plane left Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture.

The Self-Defense Forces will put the three planes on standby in Djibouti and judge whether to dispatch them to an airport in Sudan, while carefully monitoring the ongoing conflict.