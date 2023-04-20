Japan’s Defense Minister Orders Dispatch of SDF Aircraft to Djibouti

Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a burning building at Merowe Airbase on Tuesday, north of Khartoum, Sudan.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Thursday ordered the dispatch of Air Self-Defense Force transport aircraft to Djibouti, near Sudan, where fighting continues to intensify.

The plane will stand by in preparation for the evacuation of Japanese residents from Sudan, in northeastern Africa.

According to the Japanese government, about 60 people, including officials of the Japanese Embassy, live in Sudan.

The Self-Defense Forces will form a unit led by the commander of the Air Support Command, which will depart Japan by the end of this week at the earliest.