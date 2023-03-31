- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan-China defense hotline soon to be operational
18:49 JST, March 31, 2023
The governments of Japan and China on Friday announced the completion of work to open a hotline between the defense authorities of the two countries. The hotline will soon be operational, with the aim of avoiding accidental conflicts.
