Japan and Cook Islands Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Meeting

Courtesy of Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown pose for a photo ahead of their meeting in the Cook Islands on Monday.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown on Monday morning (Tuesday morning Japan time). He conveyed his intention to promote cooperation with the Pacific Islands region based on a new action plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that Kishida unveiled on Monday.

The two confirmed at the meeting that their nations will strengthen their cooperation.

Hayashi also told the prime minister that Japan sincerely welcomes the participation of the Cook Islands as a partner in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.