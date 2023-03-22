Russia Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers over Sea of Japan

Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan via Reuters

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies over East China Sea in this handout picture taken by Japan Air Self-Defense Force and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan in May 2022.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Russia’s Defense Ministry has said two Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers of the country’s air force flew over the high seas in the Sea of Japan, according to the Tass news agency.

During the flights, which lasted over seven hours, the bombers were escorted by Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets, the ministry said Tuesday, adding that none of the aircraft intruded into the airspace of any other country.

Russia strictly observed international law in conducting the flights, the ministry said.