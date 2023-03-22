- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Russia Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers over Sea of Japan
11:56 JST, March 22, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Russia’s Defense Ministry has said two Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers of the country’s air force flew over the high seas in the Sea of Japan, according to the Tass news agency.
During the flights, which lasted over seven hours, the bombers were escorted by Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets, the ministry said Tuesday, adding that none of the aircraft intruded into the airspace of any other country.
Russia strictly observed international law in conducting the flights, the ministry said.
