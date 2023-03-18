Kishida, Scholz Confirm Efforts to Continue Support for Ukraine

Pool photo via AP

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a presser after summit in Tokyo on Saturday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held summit talks in Tokyo on Saturday, during which they confirmed cooperation in preparation for the Group of Seven summit to be held in Hiroshima in May, and emphasized the importance of continuing support for Ukraine, which has been devastated by Russia’s invasion.

Following the summit talks, the two countries held their first “intergovernmental consultation” meeting to promote cooperation on economic and security issues, involving the two leaders plus relevant ministers.

After the consultation, the two leaders held a joint press conference. Kishida said, “Japan and Germany are urged to strengthen our coordination and cooperation more than ever in order to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order.”