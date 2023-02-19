Japan FM Hayashi Tells China’s Wang to Prevent Balloon Incursions

Courtesy of the Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, second from left, talks with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, second from right, in Munich on Saturday.

MUNICH — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to prevent a recurrence of airspace incursions by flying objects suspected of being unmanned Chinese surveillance balloons, during their talks in Munich on Saturday afternoon.

“Whatever country the balloons may belong to, entering a foreign country’s airspace without permission constitutes an airspace violation,” Hayashi said to the Chinese Communist Party Politburo member on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the talks arranged by Japan, Hayashi also expressed serious concerns regarding the East China Sea, including the situation surrounding the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, as well as China’s further coordination with Russia in terms of military activities.

“Japan-China relations are facing many challenges and concerns,” Hayashi said.

At the same time, Hayashi and Wang affirmed their intention to build a constructive and stable relationship between their nations. They agreed to continue close communication at all levels, including between the leaders of both countries.

After the meeting, Hayashi told reporters that the two nations agreed to hold in the coming week the Japan-China Security Dialogue in addition to the Japan-China Consultations between Diplomatic Authorities and the Japan-China Economic Partnership Consultation.

A forthcoming visit to China by Hayashi will continue to be coordinated.