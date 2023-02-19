Japan’s Hayashi Meets Ukraine Foreign Min. Kuleba

Courtesy of the Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, and Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba shakes hands in Munich on Saturday.

Munich (Jiji Press)—Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Munich on Saturday, underlining Tokyo’s intention to continue providing support to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

Japan, as this year’s chair of the Group of Seven major democracies, will play its role so that the international community can continue to impose sanctions on Russia and give powerful support to Ukraine, Hayashi said.

The meeting took place ahead of the one-year anniversary Friday of the start of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“Nothing has been decided at the moment,” Hayashi told reporters after the meeting, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s earlier request for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.