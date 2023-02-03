Upper House Board Calls for Measures to Prevent Leaks of Classified Data

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The House of Councillors intelligence oversight board has recommended improving the framework to protect classified information following a national security leak involving a Maritime Self-Defense Force captain.

The captain was fired on disciplinary grounds after leaking classified information to a retired MSDF vice admiral.

The board, which is chaired by Haruko Arimura, monitors the implementation of the Law on the Protection of Specially Designated Secrets.

The corresponding board in the House of Representatives also issued a similar recommendation on Jan. 20.

Recommendations included conducting a prompt investigation into data requests among current and former personnel and handing information on the leak to countries that have provided classified information to Japan as well as measures to counter leaks.

“This is a serious matter that shakes the very foundation of the [information protection] system,” Arimura told reporters. “I hope other administrative agencies will review their information security systems and thoroughly emphasize the importance of information management.”