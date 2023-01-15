  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

Inoperable Japanese Destroyer Towed to Shipyard

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The MSDF destroyer Inazuma is seen off Suo-Oshima in Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:24 JST, January 15, 2023

A commercial vessel on Sunday morning began towing the disabled Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer Inazuma, which became unable to navigate Tuesday after possibly striking a rock off Suo-Oshima in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The vessel will be towed to the shipyard of Japan Marine United Corp., a major shipbuilder in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, to continue investigation into the incident.

