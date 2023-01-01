- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea fires missile on New Years Day – Yonhap
4:56 JST, January 1, 2023
SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula in the early hours of Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.
North Korea also launched three ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
