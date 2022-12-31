- DEFENSE & SECURITY
N. Korea Fires 3 Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan
10:23 JST, December 31, 2022
Seoul — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said that the three ballistic missiles from North Korea are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Pyongyang’s move followed the Dec. 23 launch of two short-range ballistic missiles.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Forced participation in religious activities to be classified as child abuse
-
Chinese military simulating attacks on Nansei Islands
-
‘Taiwan contingency’ prompts evacuation drill on Yonaguni Island
-
Govt mulls decommissioning SDF rescue planes, combat helicopters
-
China Coast Guard vessels stay in Japan’s territorial waters off Senkakus for 72 hours, longest since 2012
JN ACCESS RANKING