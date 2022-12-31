  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

N. Korea Fires 3 Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
North Korean flags

Jiji Press

10:23 JST, December 31, 2022

Seoul — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said that the three ballistic missiles from North Korea are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Pyongyang’s move followed the Dec. 23 launch of two short-range ballistic missiles.

