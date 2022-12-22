4 China vessels enter Japanese territorial waters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Senkaku Islands

Four Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday, the Japan Coast Guard has said.

According to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the four vessels intruded in quick succession into Japanese waters off Kuba Island, part of the prefecture’s Ishigaki City, between 10:37 a.m. and 10:54 a.m.

Japan Coast Guard vessels requested the ships leave, and all four left the territorial waters by about 12:20 p.m. that day. This is the first time since Nov. 25 that the CCG’s vessels have entered Japan’s territorial waters.