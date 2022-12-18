  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

North Korea launches ballistic missile

Reuters file photo
North Korean flags are seen at the East Asian Games in Macau, China, on Nov. 5, 2005.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:41 JST, December 18, 2022

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday morning, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

