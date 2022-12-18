- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea launches ballistic missile
11:41 JST, December 18, 2022
North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday morning, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba comes under fire at Diet session
-
‘Taiwan contingency’ prompts evacuation drill on Yonaguni Island
-
LDP forces push defense spending request higher despite Finance Ministry concerns
-
LDP, Komeito poised to agree on inclusion of counterstrike capabilities in security documents
-
Govt mulls decommissioning SDF rescue planes, combat helicopters
JN ACCESS RANKING