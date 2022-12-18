China expresses displeasure at Japan’s revision of 3 key defense documents

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The flag of China flies in Beijing.

BEIJING (Jiji Press) — China is displeased at Japan’s revision of its three key defense- and security-related documents, with pundits pointing to the possibility of the East Asian superpower further ramping up its military activities in areas around the neighboring country.

If Japan possesses counterstrike capabilities and promotes the deployment of standoff missiles that can strike from outside of the range of China, this would certainly put Beijing at a disadvantage in the event of an emergency, some analysts said, noting that some impact on moves related to China’s ambition of integrating Taiwan could also be possible.

“If you treat China as a ‘threat,’ you actually become a ‘threat’ to China, and in turn, China will really become a ‘threat’ to you,” the Global Times, affiliated with the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, said in an editorial, adding, “Japan is creating a crazy vicious circle.”