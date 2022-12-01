- DEFENSE & SECURITY
4 Chinese, Russian bombers fly over waters near Japan
12:51 JST, December 1, 2022
Two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian Tu-95 bombers flew over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, prompting Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets to scramble in response, the Defense Ministry has revealed.
The four planes did not enter Japan’s territorial airspace.
Chinese fighter jets joined the bombers in airspace over the East China Sea, the ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it conducted joint flights with the Chinese military and deployed strategic bombers on Wednesday. China’s Defense Ministry also announced that it had conducted a joint aerial strategic patrol.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING