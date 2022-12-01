4 Chinese, Russian bombers fly over waters near Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry

Two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian Tu-95 bombers flew over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, prompting Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets to scramble in response, the Defense Ministry has revealed.

The four planes did not enter Japan’s territorial airspace.

Chinese fighter jets joined the bombers in airspace over the East China Sea, the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it conducted joint flights with the Chinese military and deployed strategic bombers on Wednesday. China’s Defense Ministry also announced that it had conducted a joint aerial strategic patrol.

Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

A Chinese H-6 bomber in this handout picture taken by Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan May 24, 2022.