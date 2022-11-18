  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

North Korea’s possible ICBM likely landed in Japan’s EEZ


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:42 JST, November 18, 2022

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea launched an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile that likely landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido on Friday.

