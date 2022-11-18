- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea’s possible ICBM likely landed in Japan’s EEZ
11:42 JST, November 18, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea launched an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile that likely landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido on Friday.
