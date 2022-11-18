- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea launches presumed ICBM
11:27 JST, November 18, 2022
SEOUL — North Korea launched what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile in an easterly direction on Friday morning, according to the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
-
Experiment vessel plans in works as Japan looks to possess submarines carrying long-range missiles
-
New local taxes cast shadow on Japan’s solar-power drive
JN ACCESS RANKING