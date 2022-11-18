  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

North Korea launches presumed ICBM


By Hiroshi Uesugi / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

11:27 JST, November 18, 2022

SEOUL — North Korea launched what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile in an easterly direction on Friday morning, according to the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

