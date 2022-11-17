Ruling bloc’s working team to bolster national protection system

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Itsunori Onodera, chair of the ruling bloc’s working team on national security, speaks at a team session in the Diet building in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The working team on national security comprised of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito has agreed to highlight policies to strengthen the national protection system in light of threats such as North Korea’s successive ballistic missile launches.

The ruling bloc’s team held their fifth session on Wednesday. They are tasked with discussing the revision of three key security documents, including the National Security Strategy, and other matters. Government officials explained current efforts to conduct evacuation drills and secure evacuation sites such as subways and underground malls, as well as the status of shelter deployment in preparation for ballistic missile firings.

At the session, one team member stressed the need to further improve the evacuation system for residents on remote islands, while others called for an improvement of the J-Alert early warning system that transmits emergency information nationwide.

Members of the team also discussed possible measures to secure Self-Defense Forces personnel to alleviate workforce shortages.