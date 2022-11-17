N. Korea: Missile launch over Japan a ‘warning to enemies’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

North Korean flags

SEOUL — North Korea’s state news agency announced that the launch of a ballistic missile on Oct. 4 that passed over Japan was a “warning to enemies.”

In a commentary released Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency noted that a U.S. base in Japan was used as a “sortie base” for Vigilant Storm, a U.S.-South Korean joint military drill that ran until Nov. 5. KCNA also criticized Japan for “taking an active part and the lead in dangerous military maneuvers.”

KCNA suggested that North Korea may use Japan’s actions as a pretext for further military provocation by adding, “Whether this warning will lead to a real result or not depends entirely on the attitude of the hostile forces, including Japan.”