- DEFENSE & SECURITY
N. Korea: Missile launch over Japan a ‘warning to enemies’
13:09 JST, November 17, 2022
SEOUL — North Korea’s state news agency announced that the launch of a ballistic missile on Oct. 4 that passed over Japan was a “warning to enemies.”
In a commentary released Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency noted that a U.S. base in Japan was used as a “sortie base” for Vigilant Storm, a U.S.-South Korean joint military drill that ran until Nov. 5. KCNA also criticized Japan for “taking an active part and the lead in dangerous military maneuvers.”
KCNA suggested that North Korea may use Japan’s actions as a pretext for further military provocation by adding, “Whether this warning will lead to a real result or not depends entirely on the attitude of the hostile forces, including Japan.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
-
Experiment vessel plans in works as Japan looks to possess submarines carrying long-range missiles
-
New local taxes cast shadow on Japan’s solar-power drive
JN ACCESS RANKING