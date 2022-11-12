- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Quad countries’ joint drills opened to press
14:00 JST, November 12, 2022
The Maritime Self-Defense Force on Friday invited the press to observe Malabar, a joint exercise with the U.S., Australian and Indian navies and Australian air force being conducted in Pacific Ocean waters south of the Kanto region.
A total of 14 vessels from four countries, including the MSDF’s Hyuga-class destroyers and the U.S. Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan, are participating in the eight-day exercise that began Tuesday,
“Deepening cooperation with allies and other like-minded countries is important for a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” said Hyuga Capt. Fumihito Takeshita, 53.
Malabar, which will include helicopter landing and takeoff drills, among others, is aimed at strengthening cooperation among the four countries in light of China’s increasingly aggressive maritime expansion.
