N. Korea launches ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan
15:55 JST, November 9, 2022
North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, according to the South Korean military.
The Japanese Defense Ministry announced Wednesday North Korea fired what may be a ballistic missile.
