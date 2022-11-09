N. Korea launches ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan

Reuters file photo
North Korean flags at the East Asian Games in Macau, China Nov. 5, 2005.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:55 JST, November 9, 2022

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, according to the South Korean military.

The Japanese Defense Ministry announced Wednesday North Korea fired what may be a ballistic missile.

