Kishida says North Korea missile launches may have included ICBM

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters about North Korea’s missile launches at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that one of the missiles fired by North Korea may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Kishida strongly condemned Pyongyang for launching a barrage of missiles. “This is an outrage and will never be tolerated,” he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on the same day.