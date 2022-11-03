N. Korea fires what appears to be third ballistic missile on a single day Thursday
9:24 JST, November 3, 2022
North Korea fired what appears to be a ballistic missile again, the third on a single day, on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced. The missile is seen having already dropped.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
-
Kishida’s first-year report card / Balance of power within LDP of key importance
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
JN ACCESS RANKING