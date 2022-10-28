Matsuno ‘seriously concerned about use of N-weapons’ after Russia’s drills
13:08 JST, October 28, 2022
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno expressed concerns Thursday over the Russian military’s exercises, which included the use of missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
“We are seriously concerned about the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in an invasion of Ukraine,” Matsuno said at a press conference, adding that Japan would keep a close eye on developments in the Russian military.
“There must be no threat, let alone use of nuclear weapons by Russia,” Matsuno said.
