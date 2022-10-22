U.S. forces describe Sea of Japan as ‘East Sea’
15:28 JST, October 22, 2022
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the U.S. Pacific Fleet labeled the Sea of Japan the East Sea, the name advocated by South Korea for the maritime area, in press statements about a U.S.-South Korea joint military drill held in late September..
Following a request from the Japanese government, the U.S. forces deleted the descriptions from the statements.
The issue was revealed by the Foreign Ministry at a meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party on Friday.
