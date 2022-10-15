2 Russian naval ships spotted sailing through Soya Strait
16:52 JST, October 15, 2022
Two Russian naval ships passed through the Soya Strait on Thursday but there was no intrusion into Japanese territorial waters, the Defense Ministry has announced.
At about 9 a.m. on Thursday, a Grisha 5-class light frigate and a Goryn-class salvage tug were spotted in waters about 160 kilometers east of Cape Soya, sailing west.
The vessels passed through the Soya Strait and entered the Sea of Japan, according to the ministry.
