Chinese destroyer passes between Okinawa islands

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:06 JST, October 12, 2022

A Chinese Luyang-III class destroyer sailed southeastward between Okinawa Island and Miyako Island of Okinawa Prefecture and into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, the Defense Ministry has said.

There was no intrusion into Japan’s territorial waters.

