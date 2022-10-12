Chinese destroyer passes between Okinawa islands
12:06 JST, October 12, 2022
A Chinese Luyang-III class destroyer sailed southeastward between Okinawa Island and Miyako Island of Okinawa Prefecture and into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, the Defense Ministry has said.
There was no intrusion into Japan’s territorial waters.
