Kishida: N. Korea’s missile launches ‘clear violation of U.N. resolutions’

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters on Monday in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

During his visit to Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, Kishida told reporters that the missile launches were a “clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and were absolutely unacceptable.”

Regarding the missile launches, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Monday that they were launching drills of its military’s tactical nuclear operations units.

Kishida also said, “We will work with the international community through frameworks such as Japan and South Korea; Japan, the United States and South Korea; and the G7 (Group of Seven advanced nations), toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with Security Council resolutions.”