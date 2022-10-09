N. Korea launches two missiles, possibly from submarine, into Sea of Japan





North Korea launched two ballistic missiles early Sunday morning, the Defense Ministry said.

The missiles — launched at 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. — were fired in an easterly direction. The ministry hinted that the projectiles may have been submarine-launched ballistic missiles, or SLBMs.

Both missiles landed in the Sea of Japan outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and no damage has been reported.

The ministry estimated that the missiles had a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers and a flying range of about 350 kilometers.

“This absolutely unacceptable act threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community,” State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino told reporters, adding that the government had lodged strong objections against North Korea via the Japanese embassy in Beijing.

Following the launches, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the ministry to gather and analyze all relevant information and formulate measures to help deal with unexpected circumstances.