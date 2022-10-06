North Korea has launched 2 ballistic missiles, Japan defense minister announces
11:10 JST, October 6, 2022
North Korea launched two ballistic missiles at around 6:00 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada has announced.
Both missiles were launched toward the east and likely fell into the Sea of Japan near the eastern coast of North Korea, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
According to Hamada, the first missile had a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers and flew for about 350 kilometers. The second missile had a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers and flew for about 800 kilometers. The second missile may have had an irregular trajectory.
The government strongly condemned North Korea and lodged a protest through its embassy in Beijing.
“North Korea is persistently and unilaterally escalating its provocations. North Korea’s actions threaten the peace and security of our country, region and the international community, and are absolutely unacceptable,” Hamada told reporters at the Defense Ministry.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea fires missile to Pacific Ocean
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
CCP on shaky ground ahead of party congress / China’s sluggish economy brings jobless problem for recent graduates
-
Japan’s volunteer fire corps to deploy drones for quick disaster response
JN ACCESS RANKING