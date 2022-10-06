North Korea launches two ballistic missiles which fell outside Japan’s EEZ

The Japan News

North Korea seems to have launched two ballistic missiles Thursday morning. The Japan Coast Guard announced at 6:04 a.m. and 6:19 a.m. Thursday based on information from the Defense Ministry that North Korea launched possible ballistic missiles. They are seen to have already fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“This is the sixth time in the short period, just counting from late September. It is absolutely unacceptable,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office Thursday morning.

On Tuesday morning, North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.