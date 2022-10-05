Chinese reconnaissance ship passes through Tsushima Strait

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

A Chinese navy Dongdiao class intelligence-gathering ship passed through the Tsushima Strait and then entered the East China Sea, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force stood on alert against the ship, the ministry said.

The Chinese vessel did not intrude into Japan’s territorial waters.

According to the ministry, the ship sailed southwestward in the Sea of Japan about 120 kilometers north of the Oki Islands in Shimane Prefecture at about 5 p.m. on Monday and passed through the Tsushima Strait on Tuesday.