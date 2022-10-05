In wake of N. Korea’s missile launch, Japan, U.S. fighter jets conduct joint drill
13:17 JST, October 5, 2022
The Air Self-Defense Force and the U.S. military conducted joint drills with 12 fighter jets over the East China Sea west of Kyushu on Tuesday, soon after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile earlier in the day.
The Defense Ministry made the announcement, saying the drill was intended to demonstrate the readiness and cooperation between Japanese and U.S. forces.
According to the ministry’s Joint Staff Office, the drill involved four ASDF F-15s, four ASDF F-2s and four U.S. F-35B fighter jets.
